Community

Trinity Cathedral in Cleveland Marks Transgender Day of Remberance

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published November 17, 2017 at 4:01 PM EST
photo of Transgender Day of Remembrance
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

About five-dozen people are marking Transgender Day of Remembrance in Cleveland, with a vigil and march to Trinity Cathedral downtown.

The day is meant to remember those in the transgender community who have been killed.

In Ohio, the number of people who are transgender who have committed suicide has been increasing. Summit County Clerk of Courts Sandra Kurt says one way to address that could be to show people that they have support.

“They aren’t alone, they have allies, they have other trans people who are out and happy. If they can see that, then that will hopefully give them some hope.”

The Day of Remembrance started in 1999 after Rita Hester – a transgender woman -- was found murdered in her apartment in Boston.

CommunityLGBTQ anti-discriminationTransgenderSandra KurtTransgender Day of Remembrance
