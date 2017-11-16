Summit County to Open Its First Financial Empowerment Center

Akron’s first financial empowerment center is due to open in February.

United Way of Summit County, the City of Akron and Huntington Bank are partnering to create the center, which will be in Kenmore.

Adrienne Bradley is the director of Financial Empowerment of United Way of Summit County. She says there’s a high need for financial assistance in Kenmore.

"It’s individuals that are working very hard every day and maybe not quite possibly making that living wage, maybe living paycheck to paycheck. And so Financial Empowerment is really open to anyone of any socioeconomic class of any income range.

The center in a former Huntington Bank branch will offer one-on-one meetings with trained counselors. Services will include money management, ways to decrease debt and help improve credit scores.