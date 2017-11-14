Study Reveals Economic, Health Disparities in Cuyahoga County

A new study finds significant disparities between the rich and poor in Cuyahoga County.

The Center for Community Solutions, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank, looked at data on demographics, education, housing, poverty, health and employment in Cuyahoga County Council’s 11 districts.

Research associate Kate Warren says what startled her the most in the research is the county’s income disparities.

The lowest median income district has an income of $23,000 a year, and the highest median income district has a median income of $73,000 a year. We’re talking about a $50,000 gap between districts that were actually touching at one point. So, when we’re talking about the magnitude of these disparities, that’s what is really revealing in these profiles.

Warren says what these poorer communities need most is better programs to access healthcare, along with other resources.

She hopes the Cuyahoga County Council will use the study to shape policy decisions going forward.