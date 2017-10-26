An Akron Refugee Story: From Surviving to Thriving

Akron owes its only population growth since the turn of the century to a kingdom on the other side of the Earth. As many as 5,000 Nepali people have made their way to the city during the last decade.

It’s been a dramatic change for people who had held onto their culture during centuries in Bhutan and decades in refugee camps in Nepal.

They went to work in the GOJO plant, enrolled their kids in public schools and learned how to navigate roads, snow and the U.S. system. But those who work with refugees say real success is in moving people from surviving to thriving.

This documentary introduces you to Akron’s newest settlers and the ways they've made that move in small, yet all-encompassing, ways.



