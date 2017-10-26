© 2020 WKSU
Akron Evacuates a Business, Closes Street and Trail Following Gas Line Rupture

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 26, 2017 at 12:53 PM EDT
MALCO PRODUCTS
GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATE: The gas leak was contolled at 12:20 and employees returned to Malco at about 12:30 p.m.

AND THE TOWPATH TRAIL ARE NOW OPEN. 

The Akron Fire Department has evacuated a business and closed sections of a street and 

the Towpath Trail  after a construction company hit a gas line in southwest Akron.

The rupture happened in front of Malco Products at 393 W. Wilbeth Road at about 11:30 this morning. Wilbeth from Firestone Parkway and Manchester Road were closed, as was the trail from S. Main. Street to Kenmore Boulevard.

Dominion East Ohio crews are repairing the line.

M.L. Schultze
