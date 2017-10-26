Akron Evacuates a Business, Closes Street and Trail Following Gas Line Rupture

UPDATE: The gas leak was contolled at 12:20 and employees returned to Malco at about 12:30 p.m.

AND THE TOWPATH TRAIL ARE NOW OPEN.

The Akron Fire Department has evacuated a business and closed sections of a street and

the Towpath Trail after a construction company hit a gas line in southwest Akron.

The rupture happened in front of Malco Products at 393 W. Wilbeth Road at about 11:30 this morning. Wilbeth from Firestone Parkway and Manchester Road were closed, as was the trail from S. Main. Street to Kenmore Boulevard.

Dominion East Ohio crews are repairing the line.