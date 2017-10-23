© 2020 WKSU
The Plan for the Innerbelt May Be 'Go Slow'

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published October 23, 2017 at 11:34 AM EDT
Abandoned Innerbelt
M.L. SCHULTZE
/
WKSU

Akron continues to try to figure out what to do with the 31 acres of decommissioned highway that cuts into downtown’s northwest side. 

At a conference on 21st century cities, Akron planners and engineers got more feedback last week from national experts on what to do with the stretch of Route 59 now closed to traffic. And that advice is to go slow. City Planner Jason Segedy says that makes sense given the city budget and location of the roadway.

“The very things that made it an isolating transportation facility does make it a challenge to reuse because it’s in a big trench. So I think we have to be cautious about how we proceed with redeveloping it.”

Segedy says at this point, he favors a linear park, with topsoil loaded on top of the road, rather than investing in the major expense of tearing up the concrete. Mayor Dan Horrigan recently outlined the project to the Mayors' Institute for City Design to get its input.

M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
