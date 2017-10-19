University of Akron Gets a $20 Million-Plus Donation

The estate of Jean Hower Taber is giving the University of Akron more than $20 million, the largest, one-time donation in the history of the university.

Matthew Wilson, UA’s president, says she designated the money to go toward two priorities.

“Two-thirds of it is going to be dedicated to student scholarships, specifically in our world-class audiology department and our Williams Honors College. The other third is going to be dedicated to the Hower House, which was donated to the university in 1970 – related activities, events and the like as it relates to the Hower House.”

The Taber family donated the Victorian mansion to the university, which Taber’s grandfather attended. Wilson says Taber already had donated nearly $8 million toward student scholarships and the university’s athletics.

He anticipates the funds will be available for use by the 2018-2019 academic year.