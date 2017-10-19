AAA Supports Ohio Bill to Lengthen Time New Drivers Must Have a Permit

AAA is using Teen Driver Safety Week to highlight its support for the Young Driver Protection bill.

Theresa Podguski, the director of legislative affairs for AAA East Central Ohio, says the bill provides protections for all drivers.

“So, it’s not their youth that is causing the crashes, but their inexperience. So, experience is the key here, and the teens will learn to drive with supervision in all kinds of weather and risky and risky times of the evening.”

The bill would lengthen the temporary instruction permit phase as well as lengthen supervised nighttime driving protections.

Podguski says the goal is to better protect new drivers as they gain experience behind the wheel.