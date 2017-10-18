© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Niles is Making a Run for Amazon's Second Headquarters -- Though It Lacks a Few Key Ingredients

Published October 18, 2017 at 5:58 PM EDT
photo of Enterprise Park area
CAFARO COMPANY

Bids are due tomorrow from cities hoping to get the nod to land Amazon’s second headquarters. Niles is among those hoping it has a chance.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is submitting Enterprise Park on its application. The undeveloped property is more than 100 acres and is located near Eastwood Mall.

The Cafaro Company, which owns the property, would sell it to Amazon for $1 and give Amazon $20 million in seed money to develop it.

Joe Bell is a spokesman for the company.

“We’re willing to give up that land for a dollar because we know sales at our shopping complex and the surrounding area would far outweigh anything we could do to develop that land on our own.”

Bell says that the offer does not quite meet all of Amazon’s requirements, including the population size and an airport with direct flights to Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9blCFDLIXE&feature=youtu.be

Tags

CommunityNilesAmazon HQ2Cafaro Company
Related Content