Niles is Making a Run for Amazon's Second Headquarters -- Though It Lacks a Few Key Ingredients

Bids are due tomorrow from cities hoping to get the nod to land Amazon’s second headquarters. Niles is among those hoping it has a chance.

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is submitting Enterprise Park on its application. The undeveloped property is more than 100 acres and is located near Eastwood Mall.

The Cafaro Company, which owns the property, would sell it to Amazon for $1 and give Amazon $20 million in seed money to develop it.

Joe Bell is a spokesman for the company.

“We’re willing to give up that land for a dollar because we know sales at our shopping complex and the surrounding area would far outweigh anything we could do to develop that land on our own.”

Bell says that the offer does not quite meet all of Amazon’s requirements, including the population size and an airport with direct flights to Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9blCFDLIXE&feature=youtu.be