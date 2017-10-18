CSU Students Angered Over the University's Response to Fliers Targeting LGBTQ People

The president of Cleveland State University is under fire for his response to fliers that were apparently put up by a hate group. The fliers, which were found last Thursday, target the LGBT community by suggesting they commit suicide.

CSU President Ronald Berkman sent a memo on Monday, four days after the poster was discovered. In the memo, he said it was removed because it didn’t get university approval, not because of its content. After backlash from students, Berkman issued a second statement on Tuesday inviting students and staff to an open discussion.

At several points, the discussion derailed.

Berkman apologized for his original response and denounced the contents of the poster. But students say they don’t feel safe and want Berkman to do more.

“I have felt unsafe on this campus before, but never have I felt undoubtedly sure that the administration was not going to protect me," one student said.

Berkman told reporters there was no security footage showing who put up the fliers.

CSU’s diversity and inclusion officer says the school will hold another forum with students in about two weeks.