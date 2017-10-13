Akron-area Non-Profits Aim For Young Professionals With Connect2Akron

About three-dozen Akron-area non-profits held a volunteer fair last night to connect with young professionals.

The event – called Connect2Akron -- was organized by a half-dozen young professional groups. Their goal was to bring out people from the area, including the University of Akron, to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Zack Lindsey is a junior at the university who’s also a resident assistant in his dorm and holds down a second job. He says – like many young people -- he wants to make time for volunteering for personal and professional fulfillment.

“I think volunteering is so critical: it’s great to give back to something you care about. And for me, I’m so passionate about the city – and want to shape it and mold it – and I feel like volunteering is a great way to do that.”

Katie Stewart from Stow is a realtor, also says many people her age want to volunteer both to network and for personal fulfillment. She says she leans toward the latter.

“It’s important for me to volunteer because there’s a need for it. What’s good for the community is good for all of us. Volunteering is a big component of that. I have space in my schedule; I can do it on a weekly basis, so I should.”

The annual event was held at E.J. Thomas Hall this year, and attracted more than 200 people. Here's a list of participating groups.