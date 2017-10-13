Akron-area Non-Profits Aim For Young Professionals With Connect2Akron
About three-dozen Akron-area non-profits held a volunteer fair last night to connect with young professionals.
The event – called Connect2Akron -- was organized by a half-dozen young professional groups. Their goal was to bring out people from the area, including the University of Akron, to learn more about volunteer opportunities.
Zack Lindsey is a junior at the university who’s also a resident assistant in his dorm and holds down a second job. He says – like many young people -- he wants to make time for volunteering for personal and professional fulfillment.
“I think volunteering is so critical: it’s great to give back to something you care about. And for me, I’m so passionate about the city – and want to shape it and mold it – and I feel like volunteering is a great way to do that.”
Katie Stewart from Stow is a realtor, also says many people her age want to volunteer both to network and for personal fulfillment. She says she leans toward the latter.
“It’s important for me to volunteer because there’s a need for it. What’s good for the community is good for all of us. Volunteering is a big component of that. I have space in my schedule; I can do it on a weekly basis, so I should.”
The annual event was held at E.J. Thomas Hall this year, and attracted more than 200 people. Here's a list of participating groups.
- Akron Hope
- ACCESS, Inc.
- Akron Urban League Young Professionals
- Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
- Battered Women’s Shelter
- Because I Said I Would
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Summit, Medina, and Stark Counties, Inc.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve
- Bright Star Books
- CANAPI
- CASA/GAL Program of Summit County
- Cascade Locks Park Association
- Children’s Concert Society
- Community Support Services
- Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging & Disabilities
- Domestic Violence Project, Inc.
- Dream A Wig
- Easter Seals Northern Ohio
- East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation
- Easter Seals Northern Ohio
- Girl Scouts of North East Ohio
- Girls on the Run Northeast Ohio
- Habitat for Humanity of Summit County
- Haven of Rest Ministries
- Humane Society of Summit County
- Humility of Mary Housing
- Junior League of Akron
- Junior Women’s Civic Club
- Limitless Ambition
- Neighborhood Network, a program of Habitat for Humanity of Summit County
- Northern Ohio Golf Charities
- Not Just October
- Portage Lakes Polar Bear Club
- Project GRAD Akron
- Shaw JCC of Akron
- Shelter Care, Inc.
- Stewart’s Caring Place
- The Goodwill Industries of Akron, Ohio, Inc.
- The Summit County Historical Society of Akron, OH
- Torchbearers
- United Disability Services
- United Way of Summit County
- Victim Assistance Program
- Women’s Network of Northeast Ohio
- Young Professionals Network
- Young Professionals of Akron