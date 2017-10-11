New Housing Programs Help Give Abandoned Properties a Second Chance

The Summit County Land Bank has started two new programs that will help put non-productive or abandoned properties into the hands of interested homeowners and businesses.

Welcome Home and Building for Business launched earlier this month. Patrick Bravo, executive director of the land bank, hopes these projects will benefit both the community and prospective property owners.

“Obviously when we have a property that is sitting there abandoned, blighted and tax delinquent, it’s not contributing anything, in fact, it’s a drain typically on public resources. So if we can turn that property around, get it into the hands of either a homeowner or someone who is going to get it to a homeowner, then it certainly benefits everybody in the long run," says Bravo.

Bravo says this program is a good fit for anyone who wants a discounted property and doesn’t mind dealing with some general renovations. Anyone interested in buying one of their properties simply needs to apply and guarantee they will bring the building up to code.