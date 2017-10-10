Morning Headlines: Rep. Tim Ryan Gives NRA Donations to Gun Control Groups; YSU Faculty OK Contract

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 10th:

Fall enrollment at northeast Ohio's public universities is down;

Rep. Tim Ryan gives NRA donations to gun control groups;

Renacci campaign posts seemingly violent meme depicting Ohio Secretary of State;

Crestwood High resumes regular football schedule after mystery investigation;

Dwyane Wade joins Cavs starting lineup;

Family of man killed by Euclid police files suit;

Faculty union OKs tentative agreement with Youngstown State;

Enrollment dropped at all of northeast Ohio’s public, four-year universities this fall. Crain’s reports high school graduates and a decrease in international enrollment are affecting headcounts at most public universities. The University of Akron had the most dramatic decrease, where enrollment is down more than 4 percent compared to last fall. That’s slightly less than the predicted 5 percent drop. Even though Akron had a large freshman class, that was offset by fewer graduate students. Schools like Youngstown State University are still optimistic, pointing to a slight increase in their full-time equivalent headcount.

Rep. Tim Ryan gives NRA donations to gun control groups

Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is giving campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association to gun control groups. Cleveland.com reports Ryan will split the roughly $20,000 between Sandy Hook Promise, Americans for Responsible Solutions, and Everytown for Gun Safety. The amount consists of campaign contributions collected cover 14 years, the last coming in 2012 when Ryan turned on the NRA because it opposed universal background checks. About 5 percent of NRA donations during the 2018 election cycle so far have gone to Democrats.

Renacci campaign posts seemingly violent meme depicting Ohio Secretary of State

A member of U.S. Representative Jim Renacci's gubernatorial campaign team posted a meme last week that seemed to advocate for the assassination of Secretary of State Jon Husted. Cleveland.com reports Linda Caudill posted an altered photo of Renacci bound in a chair with his mouth taped and the words “A Silencer is a good thing when used properly" across the top of the image. Caudill posted the meme to Facebook Thursday just days after a mass shooting in Las Vegas. A Renacci spokesman said Caudill's post is not reflective of the campaign. The spokesman said Caudill is a campaign volunteer.

Crestwood High resumes regular football schedule after mystery investigation

A northeast Ohio school district that canceled two high school football games while police investigated a possible undisclosed crime says Crestwood High School in Mantua will resume its regular football schedule. Superintendent David Toth confirmed Monday that the investigation at has been completed. He couldn't provide details due to privacy laws. The case has been presented to the Portage County Prosecutor's Office. The high school's athletic director said Monday that the Red Devils' football team will resume its regular season Friday when it travels to Rootstown.

Dwyane Wade joins Cavs starting lineup

As the Cleveland Cavaliers gear up to start the NBA's regular season next week, they've named their fifth starter. Former all-star Dwyane Wade joins the starting lineup of Derrick Rose, Lebron James, Jae Crowder and Kevin Love. Starting wade at Shooting Guard will push J.R. Smith to the bench to start the 2017-2018 season. Former starting center Tristan Thompson will also come off the bench. The Cavs open the regular season October 17th at home in the Q against the Boston Celtics. The starting point guard for Boston is former Cavs player Kyrie Irving.

Family of man killed by Euclid police files suit

The family of Luke Stewart, a 23-year-old father of two who was killed by Euclid police in March, is suing the department, the city and the officers involved. At a press conference outside Euclid City Hall yesterday, Mary Stewart described the challenge of getting over her son's death. Police say officer Matthew Rhodes responded to a suspicious vehicle report and found Stewart sleeping in his car. Rhodes said he tried to push him out of the car when Stewart turned on the ignition and tried to drive away. Rhodes said he struggled with Stewart and shot him five times, fearing the car would crash. In addition to damages, Stewart's family is seeking reforms to the Euclid Police Department.

Faculty union OKs tentative agreement with Youngstown State

The faculty union at Youngstown State University in northeast Ohio says union members have approved a tentative agreement for a three-year contract that includes salary increases. The Vindicator reports that faculty members approved the tentative agreement with university administration on Monday. The agreement includes base salary increases, increases for minimum salaries, and a flattened employee insurance contribution, among other items. The contract period lasts until 2020. Union president A.J. Sumell says there were 174 votes in favor of the agreement, nine votes against it and one abstention. A message seeking comment from YSU's administration was left at university offices.