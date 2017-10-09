Morning Headlines: Ohio Gun Groups Oppose Bump Stock Bans; Suboxone Maker Seeks Preferred Status

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 9th:

Gun groups in Ohio oppose "bump stock" bans;

Goodyear blimp begins cross-country tour;

Family of man killed by Euclid police is suing;

Lakewood woman says police choked and threw her;

Richard Spencer's attorneys threaten to sue two Ohio universities;

GOP candidates for governor criticize Gov. Kasich;

Ohio considers preferential treatment for drug manufacturer it's currently suing;

Gun groups in Ohio oppose "bump stock" bans

Ohio gun groups say they oppose any bans on gun accessories called “bump stocks” used last week by the Las Vegas mass shooter to turn semi-automatic rifles into rapid-fire automatic weapons. The Dispatch reports the Buckeye Firearms Association and Ohioans for Concealed Carry say a ban would threaten American gun rights. Buckeye Firearms said a ban would create a "slippery slope."

Goodyear blimp begins cross-country tour

Goodyear’s blimp Wingfoot Two started a 2,600-mile journey from Ohio to Southern California yesterday. Goodyear says the three-week tour over 10 states will end in Carson, California by the end of the month. The blimp is schedule to stop in Indianapolis, St. Louis, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona. Goodyear constructs the blimps at its facility outside Akron.

Family of man killed by Euclid police is suing

The family of Luke O. Stewart, the 23-year-old man killed by Euclid police in March, will file a federal civil rights lawsuit. Cleveland.com reports Stewart's family and their attorney plan to give more details about the lawsuit at a press conference this afternoon outside Euclid City Hall. Stewart was killed March 13 when officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. An officer said in police recordings that Stewart had tried to run them over. That same recording states police officer Matthew Rhodes was inside Stewart’s car before the shooting occurred. Rhodes shot Stewart multiple times.

Lakewood woman says police choked and threw her

A woman who spent five days in jail for what police investigators concluded was a false charge of assaulting a police officer said the officer choked her and slammed her to the ground. Cleveland.com reports 18-year-old Angelina Martinez, of Lakewood, said Sgt. Christopher Graham picked her up by the throat and threw her to the pavement on Sept. 12. Graham was charged Thursday with misdemeanor assault and unlawful restraint. He pleaded not guilty Friday in Cleveland Municipal Court and was allowed to remain free on bond.

Richard Spencer's attorneys threaten to sue two Ohio universities

An attorney for associates of white nationalist leader Richard Spencer said Sunday he'll sue Ohio State University and the University of Cincinnati if they don't agree by Friday to make campus space available for Spencer to speak. The Ohio universities are the latest in a series of schools targeted by Spencer since Charlottesville. Spencer and his associates in April were denied a request to speak at Auburn University in Alabama, prompting a federal lawsuit against the university. A judge ruled against Auburn, which then allowed Spencer to speak as planned.

GOP candidates for governor criticize Gov. Kasich

Governor John Kasich came under fire from GOP gubernatorial candidates in a forum in Westerville Sunday night. Cleveland.com reports U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor and Secretary of State Jon Husted tried to distance themselves from Kasich as much as possible. Renacci said Kasich started strong as governor, but "diverted" to running for president shortly after. And Taylor criticized Kasich for making decisions that don’t align with the party… like the state’s Medicaid expansion. Kasich has openly disagreed with President Donald Trump and even talked of leaving the Republican party altogether.

Ohio considers preferential treatment for drug manufacturer it's currently suing

Ohio’s Department of Medicaid is considering giving preferred treatment to a drug company the state is suing for blocking competiton and raising prices. The Columbus Dispatch reports a state consultant is recommending naming Suboxone the only preferred prescription painkiller. That means it would be more difficult for doctors to prescribe other painkillers, which would benefit the manufacturer and Medicaid. Critics are concerned the drug is easy to smuggle and could end up on the black market. Doctors are requesting alternatives for patients with opioid addiction.