CWRU Dedicates Underground Railroad Historical Marker

Published October 9, 2017 at 8:12 PM EDT
photo of underground railroad marker
CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
The new historic marker is located at the corner of Adelbert Road and Euclid Avenue in University Circle

Case Western Reserve University has dedicated a historical marker commemorating a stop along the Underground Railroad. One side of the marker notes Horatio and Martha Ford, whose home was a stop on the Railroad. The other side recognizes Frederick Douglass, who spoke at what was then Western Reserve College in Hudson.

photo of Joan Southgate
Credit PHILIP DE OLIVEIRA / WKSU
/
WKSU
CWRU alum Joan Southgate spoke at Sunday's ceremony. In 2009, Southgate retraced the steps of slaves seeking freedom by walking more than 500 miles from Cleveland to Canada.

Marilyn Sanders Mobley is the inclusion and diversity officer at Case. Mobley said Sunday's dedication was timely.

“At a moment in history when many campuses are having to rename buildings and monuments because they discovered they had been on the wrong side of history, how magnificent to have a campus whose history has been on the right side of history," Mobley said.

Case trustee Allen Ford also spoke at the ceremony. His great grandfather owned the property that eventually became part of the university. Ford said the real heroes of the Underground Railroad were the slaves who risked their lives for freedom.

