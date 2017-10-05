Cleveland Shines As Contender for Amazon HQ2

Cleveland has a pretty good chance of becoming the site of Amazon’s second headquarters.

A study by the consulting firm Anderson Economic Group ranked 35 metro areas that best fit Amazon’s specifications for a new location. Cleveland came in 11th on that list.

CEO Patrick Anderson says Cleveland's unique characteristics makes the city competitive:

"Cleveland had some strengths that I think are underappreciated in a lot of the country. Much like Michigan, where our headquarters is, the midwestern work ethic, the productivity of the workers is a real strength. And the cost of doing business is very reasonable."

It’s close proximity to the Great Lakes and a major airport are also attractive benefits to build. Cleveland’s biggest pitfall? A lack of mass transit.

While the timeline is unclear, Amazon is in the process of shortening the list to a few prospective locations.