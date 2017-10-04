© 2020 WKSU
Community
Final_View_From_Pluto-06.png
The View from Pluto
Bringing you a new perspective on Ohio sports every Wednesday morning.

The View from Pluto: Another World Series for the Indians 'Won't Be Easy'

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz
Published October 4, 2017 at 8:13 AM EDT
Indians World Series
Amanda Rabinowitz
/
WKSU

The Indians will take on the New York Yankees in their first playoff series beginning Thursday night at Progressive Field. New York won the wildcard game last night against the Minnesota Twins.

WKSU commentator Terry Pluto says one of the more interesting things to come out of yesterday was the decision by Indians manager Terry Francona to start pitcher Trevor Bauer in game one tomorrow, instead of ace Corey Kluber.

“It will be curious to see how Bauer reacts in that,” Pluto said. “Last year, he was iffy in a couple playoff starts.”

Game 1 is key
There’s a lot riding on that first game.

“The team that wins the first game in a five-game series wins something like 75 percent of the time for the whole series,” Pluto said.

The Indians came out of the regular season with 102 wins and haven’t had two consecutive losses since August.

“Once in a while, when a team has a sensational regular season, they have this sense like, ‘We can’t blip it now. We’ve been so good for six months,’” Pluto said.

Does the Indians’ regular season performance matter now in the playoffs?
“It gives you the home field, but no, it doesn’t,” Pluto said.

Indians broadcaster Tom Hamilton told Pluto it’s kind of like March Madness.

“Suddenly, you could have a couple of bad days and it’s over,” Pluto said.

The Yankees are a great team, according to Pluto, though “they weren’t supposed to be quite as good this year as in the past. They’re a team that can get very hot.”

Pluto would’ve rather seen the Indians play the Twins than the Yankees, but he said the Indians are clearly the better team.

“When the Indians finally win another world series, you can be sure it won’t be easy.”

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews the Plain Dealer’s Terry Pluto for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio’s sports scene. Last year, she started a weekly radio segment focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene, called Shuffle.
