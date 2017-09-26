LeBron James Talks About the Basketball Jones, His Kids and President Trump at Cavs Media Day

It’s a whole new look for the Cleveland Cavaliers as they begin training camp for the new season. One of the three pillars of the team, Kyrie Irving, is now a member of the Boston Celtics. But some new players bring their own talents.

Kevin Love and LeBron James say they’ve never seen a summer like this past one when so many top level payers have switched teams. The latest move is Dwyane Wade opting out of his contract with Chicago. He’s a close friend of James, who says he’d love to have Wade in Cleveland.

In the meantime, the Akronite may be in even better shape than last year. James said he had the best off-season of his career.

“The basketball jones and the basketball fever was put back in me early in July, and it's crazy to say that my 12-year-old and my 10-year-old can inspire me and they did," James said.

New Cavalier Derrick Rose is looking to make a statement this year after playing well last year on the weak New York Knicks.

“I’ll be happy playing basketball again," Rose said. "I’m back in a winning environment. The franchise and everybody here has one common goal, and that’s to win the championship.”

The Cavs say new point guard, Isaiah Thomas, won’t be back from his hip injury until January but he’s optimistic after a mini camp with Cavs players in Santa Barbara.

“Being around these guys, you see why they win and you see why they are in the Finals each and every year," Thomas said. "The camaraderie of this team is just amazing."

And newcomer Jose Calderon, a veteran player, also noted Cleveland is a team that has fun.

The first game is at home against Boston in three weeks.

Here's LeBron James on President Donald Trump's condemnation of American athletes protesting racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGp0Z68Dnys