Ohio's Oldest Shipwreck Could Join the National Register of Historic Places

Ohio’s oldest shipwreck could be joining the National Register of Historic Places. Recommended by the state’s historic preservation board this month, the Anthony Wayne would be the first shipwreck in Ohio waters to receive the designation. Great Lakes Today’s Elizabeth Miller has details.

In 1850, the Anthony Wayne, a steamer, sank after an explosion, killing all of its passengers. The ship sank about seven miles northwest of Vermillion, west of Cleveland.

The ship was discovered, but kept secret by divers who believed there was gold on board. It was publicly discovered by the Cleveland Underwater Explorers just 10 years ago.

Chris Gillcrist is executive director of the National Museum of the Great Lakes. He says the historic place label is a reminder of Ohio’s place in the country’s maritime history.

“The Great Lakes were the super highway of the 19th century for moving people and product across the United States. This boat was part of that culture, part of that business model.”

The Department of the Interior now has 90 days to agree or disagree with the distinction before it can be added to the National Register.