Cleveland Forms a New Homicide Task Force with Cuyahoga County and the FBI

Law enforcement in Cleveland have organized a new task force to pursue open murder cases.

The task force will include investigators from Cleveland police, the FBI and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department. Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says it’ll look into cases that go beyond Cleveland’s borders.

“Their task is to review all the homicides that happened here in this part of Northeast Ohio to make sure we’re using every resource possible to get those solved.”

In August, Mayor Frank Jackson said just under half (47 percent) of the homicides in Cleveland this year were solved.

The new unit is called the Cleveland Homicide Review Task Force. It will start by pooling investigators already working in the homicide division, on the gang unit and in the newly formed Neighborhood Impact Community Engagement squad. Williams says the department is considering adding homicide detectives.