University of Akron Students Get New Way to Go Mobile

Published September 14, 2017 at 5:33 PM EDT
photo of University of Akron bike share
UNIVERSITY OF AKRON/TWITTER

The University of Akron is giving its students access to bicycles to use on and off campus free of charge.

John MacDonald is the director of student recreation and wellness services at UA. He says a new program gives students freedom to go where they choose after signing out a bike.

“Once the student has the bike, they can use it wherever they want to go. So, the bike is theirs for the day. It needs to be returned by the posting time. The bikes don’t have lights – we want to make sure everybody is safe and returning by dark.”

The Knight Foundation provided the university with the funding for the bicycles, as well as service and maintenance. Students can check out a bike using their student ID. 

The University of Akron, John MacDonald, Knight Foundation, John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, bike share