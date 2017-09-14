Case Western Law Students, Faculty Call for Federal Investigation into Hudson Police Shooting

Case Western Reserve law students and faculty are requesting a federal investigation into the shooting death of an Emirati student by a Hudson police officer.

More than 50 people have signed a letter to U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman stating Officer Ryan Doran wrongly escalated the situation between him and Saif Alameria.

Case Western law student Elizabeth Connors says she hopes the action will change the narrative surrounding the case:

Alameri rolled his car over on the Ohio Turnpike December 4, then fled the scene. After what police say was a chase and struggle, Officer Doran shot him five times. Alameri was unarmed.