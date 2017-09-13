Indians Set American League Winning Streak Record

The Cleveland Indians now have the longest winning streak in American League history following their 5-3 victory over the Detroit Tigers this afternoon at Progressive Field.

Manager Terry Francona says he thinks the winning streak means more since the team has focused just on winning one game at a time.

“Our guys are playing the game to win the right way, so that part is really meaningful. They should enjoy what they’re doing. It’s pretty special.”

The victory eclipsed the twenty-game win streak set by the 2002 Oakland Athletics.

Thursday, they can break the record among all current Major League Baseball teams of 21 games set by the Cubs in 1935.



Correction: This story originally indicated that the Indians had an opportunity to break the record for most consecutive wins in Major League Baseball history on Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals. That record is held by the 1916 New York Giants at 26.