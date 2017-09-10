© 2020 WKSU
Community Comes Together to Remember 9/11

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published September 10, 2017 at 5:10 AM EDT
Dozens of volunteers gathered last week to help place 2,977 flags on the West Lawn of the Statehouse for the annual 9/11 memorial. The first to place the flags were a group of Girl Scouts from Hilliard near Columbus -- 11-year-old Laine McChesney, 12-year-old Ava Crane and 11-year-old Kayana  Skinell  and 11-year-old Lana Peters.

“My dad was in the military and I know it means a lot.”

“We know that we need to do this to remember all the times that were lost during this time.”

“I wanted to do this because it helps represent Ohio really well, and the nation.”

“I wanted to do it because it’s always such an honor to place flags for the people who we’ve lost.”

The flags will remain at the Statehouse until Tuesday. 

Karen Kasler
