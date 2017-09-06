Youngstown Aims to Revitalize Home Ownership With New Program

Youngstown is undertaking an effort to encourage home ownership and teach financial responsibility.

The new Revitalize Home Mortgage program helps people who don’t meet bank-loan requirements and counsels them on how to keep up with mortgage payments.

Tiffany Sokol, chief loan officer at the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, says the goal is to get people on their feet and guide them through the mortgage process.

We continue to work with people for the life of the loan to make sure that they’re staying on track and making those payments, and we put all these accountability principles in place to make sure that they’re successful.

The program is looking to help potential home buyers with low credit scores. Sokol says people with student loan debt are also eligible for the program.