Cuyahoga Falls Assists in Hurricane Harvey Relief

Cuyahoga Falls has adopted the city of Humble, Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor Don Walters says local residents helped him decide where to focus their attention.

“I had some residents that live in Cuyahoga Falls that have family either in Humble or nearby, and they had talked about the devastation that their children had seen down there. So, I realized that it was much better, at least for us as a community, to adopt an area where we can see directly where our help is going.”

Walters says Humble is primarily looking for cleaning supplies and non-perishable food items.

The city is collecting donations through next Tuesday. The main drop off point is City Hall. Walters and other community members plan to make the drive to Humble to distribute what they collect.