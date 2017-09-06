© 2020 WKSU
Akron-Canton Foodbank to Help Texas Foodbanks in Harvey Aftermath

Published September 6, 2017 at 11:25 PM EDT
photo of Akron-Canton Foodbank
AKRON-CANTON REGIONAL FOODBANK

The Akron-Canton Foodbank is looking for donations to assist Texas foodbanks in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The items requested include hand-held snacks, ready-to-eat canned goods, cleaning supplies and hygiene products.

Michael Wilson is the foodbank’s director of marketing and communications.

“(The effort) was just re-enforced by the dozens of calls that we were receiving from our network, from our donors, from local community members who were also wanting to get involved.”

The foodbank is accepting donations this entire week. It will also be sending two truckloads of its own inventory to the Houston-area.

