Ohio Department of Health Warns Consumers of Phone Scamming

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published September 2, 2017 at 7:59 AM EDT
phone__credit_jo_ingles_.jpg
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau

A new scam that is prompting Ohioans to reveal personal information, thinking they are providing it to the health department. But that’s not the case.

Melanie Amato with the Ohio Department of Health says the scammers are using caller ID-spoofing technology to make calls appear to be from legitimate health departments.

“They’re asking for account numbers, Social Security numbers, a mother's maiden name, passwords or any other identifying information," Amato says.

Amato warns people to never to share that type of personal information over the phone and to report any of these scam calls to her agency. She says more than a hundred people have phoned in recently to report they’ve received the calls.

CommunityID-spoofing softwareOhio Department of HealthScam calls
