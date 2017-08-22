© 2020 WKSU
Ohio Lawmakers May Waive Health Department Prohibitions of Dogs at Outdoor Dining Spots

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 22, 2017 at 8:15 PM EDT
photo of dog
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU

Two bills that would permit dogs on restaurant patios statewide are being introduced in the House and Senate. The measures are as much about business as it is about dogs.

Earlier this year, a few health departments sent letters to businesses telling them it’s illegal to allow dogs on their patios. Many restaurants who were doing that were upset. 

Natalie Walston with the Ohio Restaurant Association says some businesses think it’s a good way to compete with delivery services.

“It’s so easy to order your favorite food from delivery so you are competing with that. You want to get people in the door so if you can do that by allowing people to bring their pets then more power to you,” she said.

The new bills will leave it up to businesses to determine whether to allow dogs on patios. The legislation would not allow dogs inside the restaurants.

CommunitydogsOhio Restaurant AssociationrestaurantsHealth department
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
