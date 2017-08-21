© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Booted out of the Capitol, Statue of Ex-Ohio Governor with Pro-Slavery Views Stays in Chillicothe

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 21, 2017 at 5:35 PM EDT
photo of William Allen statue
ROSS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
/
TUMBLR

One of the two statues representing Ohio in Congress’ Statuary Hall was removed last year because of its subject’s views on slavery. With the current focus on the removal of Confederate statues, there are some questions about what happens to it now.

The statue of Democratic Gov. William Allen, who served from 1874 to 1876, represented Ohio in Statuary Hall starting in 1887. But Allen’s pro-slavery views led lawmakers to vote to replace the statue in 2012.

Last year it was moved to Chillicothe, where Allen died in 1879. Chillicothe Mayor Luke Feeney is also a Democrat, and he says the statue will stay at the Ross County Historical Society.

“From being on display in the Capitol to a museum where it’s not as prominently displayed, it’s not as much of an honoring of the man as it is a reflection of our history.”

Allen’s statue was replaced with one of inventor Thomas Edison, who was chosen in a statewide contest.

Tags

CommunityGov. William AllenChillicotheThomas EdisonLuke FeeneyStatuary HallU.S. Capitol
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content