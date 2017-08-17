Cleveland Police Chief Says Charlottesville Underscores the Need for Police to be Overprepared

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams spoke to the Akron Roundtable today about community trust, police responsibility and the status of reforms in his department.

The audience asked Williams whether Cleveland police would be prepared for an event like the violent unrest at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., last week.

"I think that Charlottesville is a wake-up call for a lot of folks, a lot of jurisdictions, to make sure that if anything close to that comes to your community that you over-prepare.”

You can listen to the full Akron Roundtable address Chief Williams next Thursday at 8 p.m. on WKSU.