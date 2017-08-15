© 2020 WKSU
Facebook Announces Its New Data Center in Ohio Will Open in 2019

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 15, 2017 at 5:18 PM EDT
photo of Rachel Peterson
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Facebook plans to build its 10th data center in New Albany in central Ohio, to open in 2019. The $750 million project comes with a mixture of local and state funding incentives.

Facebook’s Rachel Peterson says the project, which will get unspecified local and state tax credits, will be good for Ohio.

“It’s going to be delivering hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to the local community here and to the state, as well as thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of full-time operational jobs,” she said.

State leaders say the project will spur development from other tech companies. But Wendy Patton with Policy Matters Ohio isn’t so sure.

“Big money deal, a lot of impact, very little information. So it’s the way the game is played, but we think there’s a lot that could be done to improve the game,” she said.

The data center will create about a hundred permanent jobs. JobsOhio says this deal is the second largest in its four-year history.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
