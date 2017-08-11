© 2020 WKSU
Facebook Expected to Open Data Center in Central Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 11, 2017 at 2:22 PM EDT
Facebook logo
FACEBOOK

A social media giant is developing a huge data center in Central Ohio.

Online social media company Facebook is expected to announce plans next week to bring a $750 million data center to Central Ohio. 

Multiple sources say the company has received approval for state tax incentives for the project. It is expected to create about 50 jobs with an annual salary of about $80,000 each. Plus 1000 construction jobs are expected to be created to build the facility that’s set to open in New Albany in 2022.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
