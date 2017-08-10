© 2020 WKSU
Akron Selling a Piece of its History

Published August 10, 2017 at 4:59 PM EDT
photo of Goodrich smokestacks
SCOTT
/
FLICKR

Akron is giving residents a chance to own a piece of city history with the sale of bricks from the iconic B.F. Goodrich smokestacks. 350 bricks are available from a project earlier this year when the city lowered one of the smokestacks due to safety concerns.

City spokesperson Ellen Lander-Nischt says many residents asked the city if they could buy them.

“…from a lot of people who had this history in their families or they just really feel connected to Akron’s history as this industrial powerhouse. They want to own a piece of this history, because someday those stacks won’t be there at all and, eventually, the whole plant at some point.”

The bricks cost $50, and all proceeds will go to the Akron Cares program, which helps Akron families who need assistance with water and sewer bills.

The smokestacks were decommissioned in 2015.

