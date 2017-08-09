© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

State Fair Attendance Falls to 13-Year Low

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 9, 2017 at 8:01 AM EDT
photo of Ohio State Fair
KAREN KASLER
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Attendance was dramatically lower at this year's state fair.

After years of big numbers, attendance at this year’s Ohio State Fair plummeted to its lowest number in 13 years.

In its 12-day run the fair brought in just over 801,000 – the lowest number since 2004 and a 13 percent drop from last year. 

Spokesperson Alicia Shoults says attendance fluctuates every year, but the breakdown of a Midway ride that left one person dead and several seriously injured was a factor.

“I think that obviously, opening day’s tragic accident certainly contributed to that and accompanying that, the fact that the rides were closed for a few days,” she said.

Shoults says the cooler weather and the occasional rain also might have kept visitors away. There were more than 120,000 fewer visitors to the state fair this year than there were in 2016.

2017: 801,031 visitors
2016: 921,214 visitors
*2015: 982,305 visitors
*2014: 916,724 visitors
*2013: 903,824 visitors
2012: 840,306 visitors
2011: 833,304 visitors
2010: 812,237 visitors
2009: 826,037 visitors
2008: 809,321 visitors
2007: 806,301 visitors
2006: 814,152 visitors
2005: 802,074 visitors
*2004: 850,218 visitors

Tags

CommunityOhio State Fairfair ride accidentstate fair attendance
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content