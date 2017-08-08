© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Advocates for the Disabled Worry About Cuts in Budget

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published August 8, 2017 at 5:46 PM EDT
photo of Lisa Hamler Fugitt
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There were a lot of cuts in this new state budget, largely because tax revenues were off nearly $850 million dollars for the last fiscal year. There’s one budget cut that’s small, but some worry it could have a huge impact on people who really need that money.

For 25 years, the state has offered temporary cash assistance to disabled Ohioans transitioning to federal social security disability. Those payments will be eliminated in the second year of this new budget.  

The Kasich administration says the state has accelerated the determination process, and there are county programs available to help those determined not eligible.

Lisa Hamler-Fugitt is with Advocates for Ohio’s Future, a coalition of safety net organizations. And she says these recipients are the poorest of the poor, often with terminal diseases and limited work experience.

“This is a little over a hundred dollars a month. This is not a lot of money and it’s the only thing that they have.”

About 6,200 disabled Ohioans got $9.6 million in cash assistance from the state last year.

Tags

Communitydisability assistanceLisa Hamler-FugittOhio budget
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content