Twinsburg Celebrates Its 200th Birthday With a Time Capsule and Twins Days

The city of Twinsburg hosted its 42nd Annual Twins Days over the weekend, and this year’s theme was called “The Twin-Centennial.”

Twinsburg was founded in 1817, and was eventually named for two of its earliest settlers – a pair of twin brothers. Two centuries later, the city has been celebrating with monthly events, such as this year’s Twins Days with a Bicentennial theme. It was decided by the festival’s Executive Director, Andrew Miller, who participated in the very first Twins Day in 1976 with his twin sister.

“Twinsburg had buried a time capsule, back in ’76, and now they’re creating another one that will be buried and opened again in the future. So we’ll be contributing to that as well.”

High school junior Michael Turle is putting the capsule together for his Eagle Scout project, and says he’s been getting a great response from people who want to preserve Twinsburg’s history.

“Some personal testimonies from people who have lived here between five years and [up to] 50 years. I’ve got a couple of cultural artifacts like the first ‘Harry Potter’ book. I plan to put a fidget spinner in there.”

The time capsule will also contain a flash drive with music and images, plus a letter from Turle. He says there is still space in the large, steel cube, and anyone wishing to contribute to the time capsule can find details here.