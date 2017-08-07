Successful "Sale of Champions" Closes Tough State Fair

After a 12-day run that included lower attendance and a deadly accident involving a midway ride, the Ohio State Fair is over. There was some good news in the annual closing day event, the Sale of Champions.

The sale of prize winning livestock raised by Junior Fair exhibitors raised $284,000 and the price of the reserve grand champion market barrow broke a four-year-old record. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director David Daniels says individual exhibitor earnings from the sale are capped, with the excess going into a shared fund.

“We’ve helped over 300,000 kids and youth through the sale by kind of spreading that prize money around a little bit.”

This year’s sale brought in $196,000 to that fund for scholarships, the Ohio State Fair band and choir and other programs.