Summit County Offers New Safe Zone for Internet Purchases

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is now offering a location for online shoppers to meet and finalize their transactions. The spot, called an “Internet Safety Zone," is monitored by a 24-hour video surveillance camera.

Inspector Bill Holland says the zone was created in response to several cases around the nation where buyers were attacked or robbed.

“Most people are familiar with the Craigslist murders that happened here several years ago. We had those individuals in our jail in Summit County. There’s been others that have happened over the past few years here. Not only all over the country but here locally, and we want to do our part to make sure everyone’s safe.”

The zone is in the visitors’ parking lot at the county jail in Akron. Authorities recommend using the area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for transactions.