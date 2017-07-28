Ohio State Fair Reopens a Few Rides For the First Time Since the Fatal Accident

Some rides at the Ohio State Fair have re-opened and taken new riders after a nearly two-day break.

Gov. John Kasich ordered all rides at the state fair to be shut down after a catastrophic ride malfunction Wednesday evening killed one and injured seven others. This afternoon, the state fair reopened three rides considered to be low-impact -- Kiddieland, SkyGlider and Giant Slide.

Dylan Bryant said he saw the malfunction on Snapchat, but that he's still riding rides because these malfunctions are rare.

"I'm here to ride all of the rides, the ones that are open of course. It's kind of scary, the fact that, you know, somebody died. But honestly if they were still all open I would ride them all still," Bryant says.

The state is investigating the accident that killed 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell and injured of seven others after the ride "Fire Ball" came apart and threw passengers to the ground.

A tweet from the Ohio State Fair says, "Inspectors making good progress."