Summit County Fair Director Is Confident in Ride Safety Here

Summit County Fair Director Howard Call says he is confident in the safety of attendees at his fair.

A ride accident at the Ohio State Fair killed one and injured seven others. yesterday

As with the state fair, rides here are inspected daily under state law, and Call says those at the Summit fair have been accident-free for 24 years. And there’s a key difference between rides at the Ohio State Fair and the Summit County Fair.

“Here, we just have regular riding devices. We do not have ‘spectaculars’ such as rides at the Ohio State Fair. But, every ride still goes through the same treatment of being inspected and operated prior to any public person entering the ride.”

44,000 people will attend the fair, with about 14,000 people going on rides. It remains open until Sunday.