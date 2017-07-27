Investigation Continues; Gov. Kasich Says the Fair Tragedy May Have Been an Unavoidable Accident

State investigators are continuing to examine the Ohio State Fair ride that broke apart, killing one person and leaving seven others injured. Gov. John Kasich isn’t ruling out the possibility that this may have been an unavoidable accident.

The air was full of the typical sounds of the Ohio State Fair, except for the eerie absence of the rides as they stood still. All rides are shut down as the State Highway Patrol carries out its investigation into the “Fire Ball” a giant pendulum that swings riders up to 40 feet into the air.

Gov. John Kasich says it’s too soon to know what happened, adding that people always know there’s an element of risk when going on an amusement ride.

“The ability for human beings to avoid an accident if that’s what is ultimately determined that this was simply an accident. You got to talk to the big guy upstairs to figure that one out because that’s a hard one to figure out, but we’re doing everything we can to make sure this place is safe,” Kasich said.

Kasich took a tour of the fair but did not visit the Midway with reporters.