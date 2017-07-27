© 2020 WKSU
Community

Gov. Kasich Orders Rides Closed at the Ohio State Fair

WKSU | By Karen Kasler
Published July 27, 2017 at 6:05 AM EDT
photo of rides closed sign
WOSU

Gov. John Kasich calls it the worst tragedy in the history of the Ohio State Fair. One person was killed and seven were injured, three of them critically, in a catastrophic ride malfunction.

All rides were shut down shortly after 7:20 p.m., after a malfunction on the Fireball, which spins and swings riders 40 feet into the air. A Columbus fire battalion chief said a row of seats snapped off.  

The ride had been inspected by the four-person inspection team, led by Michael Vartorella.

“We take this job very serious, and when we have a tragedy like this, it hits everybody, it hits us really hard,” he said.

Rain had delayed some inspections, and 11 of the more than 70 rides weren’t operating when the fair opened Wednesday. The fair will be open but Gov. John Kasich ordered all rides closed pending re-inspection. The state highway patrol is investigating.

CommunityOhio State FairJohn KasichMichael Vartorellafair ride accident
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets.  She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
