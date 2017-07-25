Progressive Dems Plan to Protest Gun Sales at the Summit County Fairgrounds

A group advocating for gun control is planning to protest Wednesday at the Summit County Fair to try to stop the fairgrounds from being used throughout the year for private gun shows.

Summit County Progressive Democrats have been protesting at the fairgrounds for years, saying such shows around the nation facilitate sales of weapons to customers without background checks.

But the group’s Robert Grow says new evidence makes the protests more urgent. He cited an Akron Beacon Journal report that a Cleveland man was arrested for illegally trafficking guns bought from the fairground's gun show.

"I think that’s another very good reason for the gun show to be shut down. We now apparently have proof that guns from this gun show have been used in criminal activity.”

The protest is expected to begin at 7 p.m.