© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

On the Eve of Phillips' Execution, the Bar Association Raises Questions About Ohio's Death Penalty

WKSU | By M.L. Schultze
Published July 25, 2017 at 8:08 PM EDT
Ronald Phillips
The FORGIVENESS FOUNDATION

After hiatus of more than three years, Ohio is set to resume executions at 10 this morning by putting Ronald Phillips of Akron to death. His lawyers filed last-minute arguments that the drug combination Ohio plans to use has a troubling history. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, that’s not the only argument being offered.

Ronald Phillips is to be the first die, but more than two dozen other executions are set in Ohio over the next four years. The American Bar Association says it is “deeply concerned” about the state resuming executions because it has yet to address major concerns over accuracy and fairness in death-penalty cases.

CLICK HERE for the complete statement from American Bar Association President Linda Klein.

The lawyers’ group worked with Ohio on reviews of its death penalty dating back to 2007. The studies found big problems with geographic and racial bias that the bar association says “resulted in inconsistent and unfair administration.” It also says Ohio has inadequate protections for people with mental illness.

A task force appointed by the Supreme Court of Ohio and the Ohio State Bar Association endorsed many of the reforms recommended, but they weren’t implemented.

The bar association notes that it has no position on the death penalty as means of punishment, but says it should be implemented equitably.

Phillips was convicted of raping and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. The now 43-year-old has been on death row for 23 years.

Tags

CommunityRonald PhillipsDeath PenaltyDeath penalty reformExecutions
M.L. Schultze
M.L. Schultze retired from WKSU on June 30, 2018. She came to WKSU as news director in July 2007 after 25 years at The Repository in Canton, where she was managing editor for nearly a decade. At her retirement, she was the digital editor at WKSU. She’s an award-winning reporter and analyst who has appeared on NPR, Here and Now, the TakeAway, and C-SPAN as well as being a regular panelist on Ideas, WVIZ public television's reporter roundtable.
See stories by M.L. Schultze
Related Content