Cleveland Hospitals Try to Be More Inclusive for LGBT Patients

CORRECTION: An LGBT health care center will be a part of Lakewood Family Health Center. The original article indicated the center will be converted into an LGBT health care center.

Two Cleveland hospitals are taking steps to better care for LGBT patients.

The Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth created LGBT health care centers within their facilities.

One part of the project asks patients to write down pronouns they prefer to go by, which helps physicians form morerespectful relationships with the patients.

Cleveland Clinic psychiatrist Murat Altinay says the hospitals want to become more inclusive to properly care for patients.

So I think there has been a major cultural change in the U.S. starting with the marriage equality and more visibility of the Transgender and LGBT community. I think it’s becoming very apparent that there’s a culture shift and the Cleveland Clinic wants to be a part of it, too, and wants to be a leader in this area.

The next step is changing Lakewood Hospital to the Lakewood Family Healthcare Program as another LGBT health care center.