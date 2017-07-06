© 2020 WKSU
Ohio House Passes Bill to Allow Concealed Guns in Day Cares and Other Gun-Free Zones

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 6, 2017 at 5:15 PM EDT
photo of gun-free zone
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A bill that would allow licensed permit holders to carry concealed weapons into gun-free zones  is on its way to the Senate after passing the House.

Republican Rep. John Becker says this bill is to help people who mistakenly carry a gun into the wrong place. Under the measure, a concealed carry permit holder can take a gun into a gun-free zone. They’re not breaking the law until someone notices the weapon and asks them to leave.

'Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me.'

Becker says this is how the situation normally plays out now, only under his bill that person won’t be charged with a crime unless they refuse to leave.

“So in either case the guy under current law has to simply say, ‘Sorry officer, I forgot I had the gun on me or I didn’t even realize this was a gun free zone,’ or something. And the guy leaves and that’s the end of it,” Becker said.

Opponents say this puts the burden on the property owner, business manager or school employee to confront someone with a gun.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
