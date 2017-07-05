Red Cross in Need of Donors to Increase Supply of Blood

Blood supplies are low in Northeast Ohio and the American Red Cross says it's concerned about a drop in the number of donors this summer.

The Red Cross had 6,100 fewer donations compared to the same period last year.

Northern Ohio Blood Services Communications Mmanager Christy Peters says summer is always a tough time to get donors.

Here in the northern Ohio region, we cover 19 counties and we serve about 50 hospitals across those counties. Every single day, we need about 900 pints of blood so we need donors every single day coming forward to help meet that need."

Peters says Red cross is reaching out to current donors and asking the public to sign up if they haven’t donated before.

Upcoming Blood Drives for Summit County

Thursday, July 6:

The Summit Blood Donation Center from 12-8 p.m.

St. Sebastian Catholic Church from 3-7 p.m.

Coventry Fire Department from 2-6 p.m.

Kent State University at Tri Towers from 1-6 p.m.

Friday, July 7:



Summit Blood Donation Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday July 8:



Summit Blood Donation Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upcoming Blood Drives for Cuyahoga County:

Thursday, July 6:

Warzel Blood Donation Center from 12-8 p.m.

Cleveland Clinic Lerner from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fairview Hospital from 12-4 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center from 12-8 p.m.

Friday, July 7:



Warzel Blood Donation Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cleveland Clinic Bunts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

South Euclid Community Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 8:



Warzel Blood Donation Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Parma Blood Donation Center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information about blood drives near you, visit www.redcrossblood.org.