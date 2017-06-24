Canton's Fireworks Show Will Go On

Despite worries about funding, Canton’s annual 4th of July fireworks show will go on, according to one of its sponsors.

This marks the second year in a row the display lacked funds.

Organizer Bob Harper, president of United Steelworkers Local 1123, says they needed $15,000 dollars to pay for the fireworks, along with police and fire department personnel.

Harper says even though big sponsors fell through, the community has come through.

We’re getting money. We get a lot of veteran’s groups that donate, you know, $100 to $500 and then we have unions that are donating heavily to this and community groups. Our problem right now is the big donations went out of the way, but we’ve gotten some medium-sized ones, but yeah, we’re planning on it going on.

In order to avoid another deficit, Harper says organizers will implement a funding system for next year’s show.

The fireworks display held at the McKinley Monument costs around $30,000.