More Beds Cuts Wait Time for Summit County Drug Treatment

An increase in beds at Summit County detox facilities is dramatically reducing wait times for people seeking addiction help.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board invested more than $3 million in residential and detox programming, leading to the increase in the number of people they can treat.

The board’s director, Jerry Craig, says the new beds mean many people have been able to access detox the same day they ask for it. He says this is important to help people who are addicted.

“When people are ready for treatment, they are ready and that window could be very short. If I’m an individual with an addiction and I’m ready to seek treatment, it’s best that you strike while the iron is hot.”

Craig also says that wait times for residential addiction treatment for male patients are now 20 days shorter.